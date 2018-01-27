Castle Hills officials unanimously oppose TxDOT plan that would shut down key street

CASTLE HILLS, Texas - The city of Castle Hills voted unanimously this month to oppose any possible plan by the Texas Department of Transportation that would shut down Honeysuckle Lane.

Amy McLin, Castle Hills alderman, said engineers presented the possibility during a meeting regarding the Loop 410, U.S. 281 and San Pedro Avenue interchange study last fall.

TxDOT said no formal plan has been presented, and engineers are exploring options.

The proposal would have shut down traffic in both directions on Honeysuckle Lane under Loop 410.

“What they're afraid of is the backup on the access road,” McLin explained. “Their proposal right now is to have a constant green light at (Honeysuckle Lane) to alleviate any potential back up on the highway.”

Fire Chief Darrell Dover worried about the implications the shutdown could have on public safety.

“I’m concerned that it won’t be safe for emergency vehicles traveling under 410,” Dover said. “I’m concerned there could be potentially a serious wreck with one of the emergency vehicles and the civilians crossing that intersection.”

He said the closure could also delay response times and would add traffic to Blanco Road and West Avenue.

Alderman JR Trevino has been getting state lawmakers involved in trying to stop TxDOT from even considering the closure. He said the city is trying to work with engineers to come up with the best solution.

“We're willing to compromise in some things, but we don’t want to lose our access to our city," Trevino said. "This is the heart of Castle Hills."

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.