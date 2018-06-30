Construction to affect high-traffic areas this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - Drivers will be affected by construction going on around the city this weekend, including a big closure on I-10 outside 1604.

As crews do beam work in the area of I-10 and Dominion Drive, the main lanes of I-10 are closed in the area, and traffic is also closed off in the eastbound and westbound lanes of Dominion Drive.

Drivers can anticipate detours in the following areas:

Westbound I-10 traffic will exit at Dominion Drive. Go through the intersection and re-enter the highway before Boerne Stage Road.

Eastbound traffic will do the same, and re-enter the highway before Camp Bullis Road.

There will be officers directing traffic in the area.

Work should be completed by Monday morning.

There will also be a major closure downtown at North St. Mary’s and Commerce streets as a crane is removed from the Hilton Canopy Hotel construction site on Commerce Street.

The closure is expected to last from 4:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday only.

North Saint Mary's Street will be closed from Crockett to Dolorosa streets.

In addition, Commerce Street will be closed from Navarro to Soledad streets.

Vehicle and pedestrian access to hotels and businesses in that area will remain open during the closure.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.