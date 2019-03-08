Couple gets scary wakeup call after Jeep crashes into fence, police say

SAN ANTONIO - It was a scary ordeal for a Northwest Side couple after a Jeep crashed into a fence and shattered a window of their home early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. at the home in the 100 block of Coyle Place, which is not far from Babcock Road and Vance Jackson Road.

According to police, the driver for some unknown reason failed to navigate the turn and crashed into the iron fence, shattering a window and waking the sleeping couple inside.

Police said the driver fled the scene on foot following the crash. At this time, the driver has not yet been located.

The couple inside the home was startled but not hurt in the incident, police said.

Officers at the scene did not say what charges the driver may now face. Their investigation is ongoing.

