Cowboy Breakfast to cause slow traffic along EB access road of Loop 410 near Perrin Beitel

SAN ANTONO - The 2018 Cowboy Breakfast takes place this morning so expect delays on the access road of Northeast Loop 410 near Perrin Beitel Road.

The breakfast is from 4:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Traffic in the area will back up so police advise motorists to find an alternate route if headed elsewhere.

We'll let you know when traffic in the area has cleared.

