CPS crews to fix light post after fire truck hits it, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A fire truck heading southbound on Vance Jackson Road hit a light post and knocked it slightly over, San Antonio police said Friday.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. at the intersection of Vance Jackson and Mink roads.

According to police, the fire truck tried to made a right turn and hit the post. Police said the truck did not have major damage and no one was hurt in the truck.

Authorities did say, however, that the cables are now hanging too low, therefore drivers will have to make a detour as CPS crews work.

The electricity in the area was not affected, police said. Vance Jackson Road is currently closed from Addax Drive to Eland Drive.

Police said drivers in that area should expect a delay in their commute or choose to take a different route for the time being.

