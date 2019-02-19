CPS Energy aims to get word out sooner about big projects after huge traffic mess

SAN ANTONIO - If you were driving on Highway 281 near the Quarry Sunday between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., you probably got stuck in an unexpected traffic gridlock.

CPS Energy was working on electrical wires that stretch across the highway, and as a safety measure, crews shut down the highway in both directions -- causing a huge traffic headache.

"It's essential for us to maintain the reliability of our lines, but at the same time safety is incredibly important here at CPS Energy," said CPS Energy communication specialist Daniel Segura. "So, we work in 15 minute intervals, and we stop traffic while we are out there working on the lines because electrical wires are literally going across the corridor of the highway."

But with various events going on around the city Sunday, the project came at a bad time.

"Sunday, there was a lot going on throughout the entire day, and especially later in the afternoon," Segura said. "We had the Commanders playing. You have the rodeo going on. It's also the holiday weekend. We work with TxDOT, and TxDOT dictates the days that we get to work on these projects through the city and maintain the lines."

Segura said CPS Energy works with Alamo Traffic Control when it comes to signage and alerting drivers. However, the signs posted for the project were placed on the side of the road and not overhead, where it's easier for drivers to see.

Segura said CPS is working to alert the public sooner about big projects.

"These happen throughout the city, and normally traffic flows OK, even with the stoppage, as the lines are going across the corridors or across the street on Fredericksburg or Hildebrand and normally things go smoothly," Segura said. "But in this case, it was a little bit busier. We'll be sure to get that out a little bit sooner next time when we feel there's something that might be going on that there may be a little more traffic than normal."

