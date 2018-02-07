Power restored near I-10, Fredericksburg Rd following large scale outage

UPDATE: The CPS Energy power center is now reporting only six outages currently affecting 21 customers, down from the 8,000 earlier on Wednesday. SAPD reports that the traffic lights are back on near Interstate 10 and Callaghan Road as well.

(Original Story)

CPS Energy reported that a large scale power outage affected more than 8,000 customers early Wednesday morning.

At this time the company said they do not know what caused the outage.

San Antonio Police said that around 4 a.m. the traffic lights on Interstate 10 from Medical Drive to Vance Jackson were not working and that traffic control lights were out on nearby access roads as well. Power has since been restored to the area.

Multiple crews worked to get the power back on by alternative means, CPS Energy said.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

We have light! (At least at Fredericksburg and Chambers). CPS workers tell me they lost a station this morning and are going around the city to get the light back on by alternative means. — Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) February 7, 2018

Outages this morning affecting over 8K customers. Please report outages online at https://t.co/L8OQG3Se4q. pic.twitter.com/ECARLv4X6h — CPS Energy (@cpsenergy) February 7, 2018

