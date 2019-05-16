CPS Energy work to close parts of Highway 281 on Sunday

SAN ANTONIO - CPS Energy officials announced they will be closing parts of Highway 281 on Sunday as part of a service improvement project on the far North Side.

According to a press release, contractors for the utility company will intermittently close northbound and southbound traffic lanes from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. just north of Ramblewood Street approximately 7.6 miles north of Loop 1604.

Officials said the lane closures are being coordinated with the Texas Department of Transportation and are needed to ensure crews work safely as they install overhead electric lines across the highway.

The press release said traffic will be slowed down while the work is being done to ensure drivers reach their destination safely.

For more information on CPS Energy-initiated road closures, click here.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.