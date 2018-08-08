Crews work to repair water main break just north of downtown

SAN ANTONIO - Emergency crews are working to fix a water main break just north of downtown early Wednesday morning.

The water main break was reported just after midnight near Lexington Avenue and Camden Street, which is found not far from Baptist Medical Center.

Officials say the water main broke as they were tearing up the street. The break now may cause problems for morning traffic in the area, police said.

Officials say the repairs may take some time. Both SAWS and SAPD are working at the scene.

