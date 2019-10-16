Driver avoids injury in rollover crash on access road of Loop 410

SAN ANTONIO - A driver avoided serious injury after he rolled his sport utility vehicle over and landed upside down in a grassy area of the Loop 410 access road, San Antonio police said.

According to the police, the driver of the SUV told them the crash occurred when a car cut him off as he exited eastbound at Broadway.

A CPS Energy crew is at the scene looking at some lights in the immediate area. It's unclear if the crash knocked the power out.

Police have blocked one lane of the access road, but it's not really affecting traffic.

