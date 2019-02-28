Driver backs vehicle into patrol unit during traffic stop

SAN ANTONIO - A driver backed their vehicle into a police cruiser after being pulled over during a routine traffic stop, San Antonio police said Thursday.

The incident was reported just after 11 p.m. in the 7300 block of Blanco Road, which is located not far from Lockhill Selma Road and North Star Mall.

According to police, the officer had pulled the vehicle over when the driver put his car in reverse instead of park and backed into the patrol unit.

Police said the driver will be evaluated for suspicion of DWI. The driver's name and age were not released.

Police said there were no reports of injuries.

