Driver being assessed for DWI after crashing truck into home, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man in his 20s is being assessed for a DWI after crashing his pickup truck into a home on the near West Side, San Antonio police said Monday.

The incident occurred just before 3 a.m. at a home in the 1100 block of Guadalupe Street, not far from South Brazos Street.

According to police, the driver crashed his vehicle into a fence and a parked sport utility vehicle before pushing the fence up against the house. No one was hurt in the home.

Authorities did not give a damage estimate to the house as a result of the crash.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

