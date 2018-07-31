Driver charged after fatal hit-and-run on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO - One person is dead and another has been charged following a fatal hit-and-run overnight, San Antonio police said.

The incident was reported just after midnight near Northwest Military Highway and Braesview Street on the city's Northwest Side.

According to police, the man killed was hit in front of a Ross Dress for Less. The victim was pronounced dead by emergency crews. Authorities say the driver of the vehicle did not stop to render aid. Officers eventually found the vehicle parked at the Indigo Apartments, not far from the scene.

The name and age of the man killed has not been released pending notification to next of kin.

Police said the unnamed driver of the vehicle will be charged for failing to stop and render aid.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.