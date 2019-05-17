Driver crashes head-on into police vehicle

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio police officer was taken to an area hospital after a driver crashed head-on into his police vehicle late Thursday night.

The crash occurred just before 11:30 p.m. near Huebner Road and Vance Jackson Road on the city's Northwest Side.

According to police, the police cruiser was sitting in the turning lane when a silver sedan pulled into his lane and hit the vehicle head-on.

Police said the driver of the vehicle told them following the accident that he didn't see the police unit.

The unidentified police officer was taken to University Hospital for minor injuries. The driver of the sedan was found not to be intoxicated and was not hurt in the crash.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS crews all answered the call.

Police said their investigation into the crash is ongoing.

