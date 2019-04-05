Driver crashes vehicle into NW Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO - A driver managed to avoid injury after crashing their vehicle into the side of an apartment building overnight, San Antonio police said Friday.

The incident occurred just after 11 p.m. Thursday at The Lodge at Timberhill Apartments in the 5540 block of Timberhill Drive, not far from Grissom Road and Wurzbach Road.

According to police, the driver, a man in his 20s, was returning home when he looked down for an unknown reason and drove straight into the side of the apartment complex.

Police said the driver was not intoxicated at the time of the crash. No one was hurt.

The San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department both answered the call.

Police said their investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.