Driver dies after vehicle catches fire, explodes in crash with light pole

SAN ANTONIO - A local driver was killed after their vehicle caught fire and exploded during a crash with a light pole, San Antonio police said Thursday.

The accident was reported just before 12:30 a.m. in the 11200 block of Alamo Ranch Parkway, right near the Santikos Casa Blanca movie theater.

According to police, a driver was heading westbound at a high rate of speed and hit a curb before going airborne and crashing into the light pole.

The car caught fire and exploded, killing the driver, police said. Attendees at the theater saw the accident and attempted to rescue the unconscious man but the car became fully engulfed.

Emergency crews pronounced the man dead at the scene. His name and age are not known.

While working the accident, another vehicle ran into a deputy's parked cruiser, officials said.

