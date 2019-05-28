Driver ejected, killed in vehicle crash on westbound Highway 90

SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after he was ejected in a vehicle crash early Sunday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just before 5:30 a.m. on Highway 90 near Acme Road on the city's West Side.

According to police, Joseph Tremillo was traveling westbound on Highway 90 when, for an unknown reason, he missed the Acme Road exit.

Police said the vehicle left the highway and crashed, throwing Tremillo. Emergency crews pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police said the cause of the crash remains unclear. No one else was inside the vehicle.

