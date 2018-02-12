Crash was 'like a movie' scene, witness says

SAN ANTONIO - A man who drove his car into an 18-wheeler, which caused the vehicle to become pinned beneath the trailer, is expected to survive his injuries, police said.

San Antonio police identified the driver as Ronny Fox, 47.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. Monday on Nacogdoches Road and Rockhill Drive on the city's North Side.

"It was like a movie. It was like a bad movie," said Shannon Nesbit, a witness. "He just drove right into the trailer end of the truck."

Nesbit was in her vehicle, waiting to drive north on Nacogdoches Road.

Police said the big rig had the street completely blocked as the driver attempted to back up into the parking lot of an H-E-B store.

According to a police report, the truck had reflectors on it and its hazard lights were activated at the time.

Nesbit said she heard the truck driver honk his horn in an attempt to warn the driver.

The car slammed into the truck, lodging underneath its back end.

Firefighters had to cut through the car to pull Fox out of the collapsed driver's compartment.

Police said he somehow escaped without any life-threatening injuries.

"When I checked, he was talking and coherent," Nesbit said. "I mean it's nothing short of a miracle."

Fox was taken to a hospital for treatment of cuts and bruises, police said.

Although the crash is under investigation, police said it didn't appear that the driver of the H-E-B truck did anything wrong.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.