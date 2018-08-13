Driver facing DWI charges after crashing vehicle into house, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 30-year-old man is facing DWI charges after crashing his vehicle into a home on the city's Northeast Side overnight, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident was reported around midnight in the 5400 block of Wood Glen Drive, which is located not far from Seguin Road and North Foster Road.

According to deputies, the man had been drinking before going at a high-rate of speed on Woodlake Parkway and losing control of his white Dodge due to the wet road conditions.

The unnamed driver crashed their vehicle into a back fence and into the back of the home, deputies said.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.