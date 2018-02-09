Driver finds victim of hit-and-run lying in street

SAN ANTONIO - An elderly woman was taken to an area hospital after a good Samaritan driver found a woman lying in the street, the victim of a hit-and-run accident, San Antonio police said Friday.

The incident was reported just before 4:30 a.m. on Culebra Road near Peacock Avenue on the city's near Northwest Side.

According to police, a woman was driving on Culebra Road when she slowed down for what she thought was a trash bag but she quickly realized it was a woman that had been hit by an unknown vehicle.

Emergency crews responded to the call and transported the 60-year-old victim to University Hospital.

At this time there is not much information regarding who was responsible for the hit-and-run. Police have yet to release details on either the vehicle or the driver.

