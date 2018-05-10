Driver gets pinned in vehicle crash with 18-wheeler, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A driver was taken to an area hospital after he became pinned during a vehicle crash overnight, San Antonio police said Thursday.

The accident happened just before 11 p.m. on Interstate 10 near Vance Jackson Road.

According to police, the 36-year-old man was taken to University Hospital after crashing his Jaguar into the back of an 18-wheeler. Firefighters worked to get the man pinned from his vehicle.

At this time the man's name and condition are not currently known.

Police also did not disclose the reason for the crash.

This is developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

