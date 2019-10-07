Driver gets vehicle stuck on train tracks, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A driver had to call for help after they got their vehicle stuck on some railroad tracks overnight, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just before 2 a.m. on train tracks near Fredericksburg Road and Woodlawn.

According to police, three women and a man inside the vehicle had turned off Fredericksburg Road onto the railroad tracks and then became stuck.

Police said emergency help came to the vehicle before any word of a train. No one was hurt.

Authorities said the driver was found not to be intoxicated.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.