Driver hits curb, rolls vehicle into fence, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating after a man crashed his vehicle on the city's North Side overnight.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. on the Highway 281 access road not far from Nakoma Drive.

According to police, the man in his 40s hit the curb and then rolled the vehicle into the fence.

At this time, it is unclear exactly why the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The driver was checked out at the scene by EMS for minor injuries.

Police have not said if any charges will be filed as a result of the crash. Their investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

