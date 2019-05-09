Driver hospitalized after crashing into fence, rolling vehicle into home

SAN ANTONIO - A local man is hospitalized after he crashed his vehicle into a fence and rolled his vehicle in front of a Northeast Side home, San Antonio police said Thursday.

The incident occurred just before 3 a.m. at a home in the 12900 block of Samuel Prescott Street, not far from Judson Road and Independence Avenue.

According to police, the man in his 30s rolled his truck through a fence and into the side of the house, causing him to become pinned inside the vehicle.

The man was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center for his injuries.

At this time, it is unclear why the driver lost control of the vehicle. Police said there was no sign of intoxication but did say that he would be assessed at the hospital.

Authorities said the people inside the home at the time of the crash were not hurt in the incident.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

