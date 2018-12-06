Driver hospitalized after getting pinned inside vehicle during rollover crash

SAN ANTONIO - A driver has been taken to an area hospital after he became pinned in a vehicle crash late Wednesday night, San Antono police said.

The crash occurred just before midnight on Interstate 10 near UTSA Boulevard on the city's Northwest Side.

According to police, the unidentified man was traveling at a high-rate of speed when he jumped the median of the highway and rolled his vehicle.

Firefighters had to cut open the vehicle to rescue the man, police said.

He was taken to University Hospital for his injuries. His condition is not currently known.

At this time, it remains unclear if speed was the only reason for the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

