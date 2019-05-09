Driver in critical condition after being pinned in vehicle crash, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A local man is in critical condition after becoming pinned during a vehicle crash on the city's Northwest Side overnight, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. on the access road of Interstate 10 between De Zavala Road and UTSA Boulevard.

According to police, the driver for an unknown reason left the roadway and drove into a ditch, crashing the vehicle into a culvert.

Police said the man, believed to be in his 30s, was trapped inside the vehicle until a tow truck was able to pull the car out.

The unidentified man was taken to University Hospital for his injuries.

San Antonio police and the San Antonio Fire Department both answered the call.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

