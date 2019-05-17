Driver injured after vehicle goes airborne, gets stuck between tree and fence

SAN ANTONIO - A man in his 30s was injured during a vehicle crash in far West Bexar County overnight, the Bexar County Sheriff's office said Friday.

The crash occurred just after 3 a.m. on Alamo Ranch Parkway near Lone Star Parkway, not far from the Santikos Casa Blanca movie theater.

According to deputies, the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when, for some unknown reason, he lost control of the vehicle and went airborne. The driver rolled the vehicle uphill into some trees and became stuck between a tree and a metal fence, deputies said.

The unidentified driver suffered cuts to both his face and head and had a broken hip. He was taken to University Hospital. His condition is not currently known.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office, the Bexar County Fire Department, and EMS crews all answered the call.

Deputies said their investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.