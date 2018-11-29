Driver inspecting his vehicle killed in multi-vehicle crash

SAN ANTONIO - A driver inspecting his car was hit and killed by another vehicle on Highway 90 late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just after 11 p.m. on Highway 90 near the Highway 151 exit, in the eastbound lanes.

According to police, the man was looking under the hood of his sedan when he was struck by a box truck.

The man hit was pronounced dead on the scene by emergency responders. His name and age have not been released.

Police said the crash also involved two other vehicles and that the driver of the box truck was eventually cleared. The investigation is ongoing.

