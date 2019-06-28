Driver killed when pickup truck crashes into 18-wheeler

SAN ANTONIO - A driver of a pickup truck is dead after they crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just after 6 a.m. at the intersection of Ackerman Road and Dietrich Road on the city's Northeast Side, not far from I-10.

According to a police sergeant, the 18-wheeler was pulling onto Ackerman Road when the pickup truck slammed into the trailer, lodging itself underneath.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not given a name or age.

Police said no charges are expected to be filed as a result of the crash.

