Driver killed after rolling vehicle into embankment on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - One person was killed after they rolled their vehicle into an embankment during a crash early Thursday morning.

The accident was reported just before 7 a.m. on Interstate 35 near Fisher Road on the city's South Side.

Information about the accident is limited but police did confirm that one person was killed. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not yet released the driver's name pending notification to next of kin. It is also unclear why the accident occurred.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

