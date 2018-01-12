Driver killed in vehicle crash on Loop 1604, passing motorcyclist hits accident

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Police are searching for answers following a deadly crash on the city's Northwest Side overnight.

The fatal accident occurred around 1:30 a.m. on westbound Loop 1604 near La Cantera Parkway.

According to police, a 30-year-old man was killed after he drove his small silver sedan off the highway, which then led to a secondary crash involving a man on a motorcycle.

Authorities said they believe the driver of the sedan hit a guardrail and spun before landing backwards on the westbound access road not far from the entrance to The Shops at La Cantera.

Police said the motorcyclist apparently did not see the silver sedan on the dark road until it was too late and then drove right into it. The motorcyclist was thrown off the bike, police said. He has since been taken to University Hospital for his injuries.

Police said they are still working to determine exactly how and why the sedan first went off the highway. Officials said they do think the initial crash led to the man's death.

