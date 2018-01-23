Driver killed in head-on collision in far West Bexar County identified

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Medical Examiner's office has released the name of one of two people killed in a head-on collision in far West Bexar County early Sunday morning.

19-year-old Christopher Lopez of LaCoste, Texas was killed when the vehicle he was driving crashed into another on Texas Highway 211 and Highway 90 just after midnight.

Police said both vehicles burst into flames and Lopez, along with the other driver, became trapped in their vehicle. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

RELATED: 2 drivers killed in fiery head-on collision in Far West Bexar County

RELATED: Deadly crash downs pole, briefly shuts down part of Harry Wurzbach Road

Authorities say they are still investigating what exactly led up to the crash.

At this time the second driver's identification has not been released, pending notification to next of kin.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.