Driver killed in vehicle crash near Ingram Park Mall identified

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Medical Examiner's office has identified the person killed in a vehicle crash Saturday morning.

Justin Moreno, 33, died after he lost control of his vehicle around 3 a.m. while on the Loop 410 access road.

Authorities say Moreno crashed into some trees before flipping his vehicle and landing in the parking lot of Ingram Park Mall.

Police said Moreno suffered head trauma from the accident and was trapped inside. He later was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they still don't know what caused Moreno to lose control and that they are working to determine if alcohol or speed played a factor in the crash.

