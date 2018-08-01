Driver killed in vehicle crash on access road of I-35 near Selma, police say

SELMA, Texas - One person is dead following a vehicle crash on the access road of Interstate 35 early Wednesday morning, Selma police said.

The accident was reported just after 4 a.m. in the 15600 block Interstate 35 northbound.

According to police, the vehicle went off the highway and in between the barriers of the access road and main lanes just before crashing. Emergency crews worked to get the man stuck out of the vehicle but the car caught fire, killing him, police said.

One police officer was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. He is expected to recover.

At this time it is unclear why the man lost control of the vehicle. The investigation into the crash is on-going.

The name and age of the man killed also has not been released pending notification to next of kin.

Police said the access road between Pastatiempo and Vahalla is presently closed. They have not said when it would reopen.

