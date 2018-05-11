Driver killed rolling vehicle into South Side embankment identified

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the person killed in a vehicle crash early Thursday morning.

Mariah Ostiguin, 23, died after she rolled her vehicle into an embankment on the city's South Side just before 7 a.m. on Interstate 35 near Fisher Road.

At this time it is unclear as to why the accident occurred.

