Driver leads deputies on chase, crashes into NE Side home

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - A local man was arrested after a vehicle chase and crash overnight, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

The chase began just after 3 a.m. near New World Drive and Montgomery Drive on the city's Northeast Side.

According to deputies, a man in his 40s was pulled over for a traffic stop and when they found out he had a felony warrant, the driver sped off.

The driver eventually lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a parked car and a garage at a home in the 6600 block of Crone Farm. The man attempted to back out of the structure, but ran into a deputy's vehicle, deputies said.

The suspect then got out of the car and ran, leaving both his girlfriend and an infant inside.

The BCSO said they found the man a few blocks away near Walzem Road. Authorities say he faces charges for an outstanding warrant, evading arrest and child endangerment. His name and age have not been released.

The BCSO said no one inside the car or home was injured. The investigation into the chase and crash is ongoing.

