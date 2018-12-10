Driver of SUV detained on suspicion of DWI after crash with 18-wheeler

SAN ANTONIO - The driver of a sport utility vehicle has been detained following a vehicle crash with an 18-wheeler overnight, San Antonio police said Monday.

The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Interstate 10 near Camp Bullis Road on the city's far Northwest Side.

According to police, the man driving the SUV clipped the front end of the 18-wheeler, causing the crash.

The driver of the SUV tried to flee the scene just as the vehicle caught fire, police said. He was detained not far from the area and will now be assessed on suspicion of a DWI, police said.

Authorities said that gas was spilled from the 18-wheeler and that hazmat crews had to be called in to clean the area up.

Interstate 10 from Ralph Fair Road to Camp Bullis was closed overnight as crews worked at the scene. It has since reopened.

No one was hurt in the incident.

