Driver, passenger in critical condition, family hospitalized after van crashes into apartment

SAN ANTONIO - A driver and a passenger are in critical condition and five members of a family were taken to a hospital after a van crashed into an apartment building overnight, the San Antonio Fire Department said Friday.

The crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. at the Salem Creek Apartments in the 800 block of Flame Circle, not far from South Flores Street and March Avenue on the city's South Side.

Fire officials said the van was heading west on March Avenue when it crossed South Flores Street and for an unknown reason plowed into the side of the apartment building.

Authorities said the van ended up about halfway inside a ground-floor apartment where there were five people, including three children, inside.

B​​​​oth the van driver and the passenger were taken to an area hospital for their injuries. The fire department said both are in critical condition.

All five members of the family were taken to the hospital, but authorities did not say what their conditions were or how many were injured.

Firefighters said the van also hit the floor of the second-floor apartment and knocked part of the building off its foundation. When firefighters arrived, there were some power lines involved so the whole area was electrified. Emergency crews had to wait for CPS Energy to arrive and turn off the power, authorities said.

The building has since been deemed unsafe except for a few apartments, but it has no electricity. All of the people in the building will probably need to be placed in other apartments, officials said.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

