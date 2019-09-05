Driver pinned in crash with SAWS tractor barely escapes fire

SAN ANTONIO - A local woman narrowly escaped serious injury and had to be helped out of her vehicle following a crash with a SAWS tractor on the city's Northwest Side early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just after 1:30 a.m. on De Zavala Road near Mountain Air, not far from I-10 and Clark High School.

According to police, the woman, for an unknown reason, crashed her vehicle into the back of the SAWS tractor and became pinned inside.

Emergency crews removed the woman from the vehicle just before the vehicle caught fire, firefighters said.

The driver was taken to University Hospital for her injuries. Her name and age were not released.

Police said there were no other reported injuries.

