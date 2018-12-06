Driver pinned in SUV crash with 2 utility poles, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A local woman was hospitalized after becoming pinned inside her vehicle following a crash with two utility poles.

The incident occurred just before 2 a.m. near East Jones Avenue and Broadway Street.

According to police, the woman in her 50s became pinned in her sport utility vehicle after driving over the curb and into a utility pole.

The SUV snapped one pole at the base and another snapped in the middle, police said.

The woman was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center for her injuries. Her condition is not currently known.

Police did not say why the crash occurred or if the woman will face any charges. The investigation is ongoing.

