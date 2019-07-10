Driver pinned inside SUV during crash with delivery truck

SAN ANTONIO - The driver of a SUV had to be helped out of their vehicle following a crash with a delivery truck on the city's West Side early Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred just before 6:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Castroville Road, not far from the intersection with Calle Romero.

The driver of the delivery truck said he saw the SUV from a distance swerve into his lane and then come at him from the opposite direction. The SUV corrected itself, but the truck driver at the last minute swerved into him, he said.

The delivery truck ended up crashing into a utility pole, but the driver was not hurt.

Emergency crews had to cut the driver of the SUV out of the vehicle and he sustained a visible leg injury. It's unclear if there are any other injuries.

Firefighters helped to offload the delivery truck, which was carrying boxes of beef patties. The area was closed to traffic as emergency crews worked at the scene.

