Driver runs away after rollover crash on Loop 410

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for a driver following a rollover crash on the city's Northwest Side late Monday night.

The crash occurred just before 11 p.m. on Loop 410 near Vance Jackson Road.

According to police, the driver of a pickup truck pulling a trailer for some unknown reason lost control and rolled their vehicle over. The driver then ran from the scene on foot, police said.

The San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department both answered the call.

Firefighters who responded had to clean up the mess left by the trailer.

No injuries were reported.

