Driver sedated, taken to hospital after crashing vehicle into office building

SAN ANTONIO - A local man was taken to an area hospital after he crashed his vehicle into an office building overnight, San Antonio police said Tuesday.

The crash occurred just before 1 a.m. in the 5400 block of Fredericksburg Road, not far from Callaghan Road on the city's Northwest Side.

According to police, the driver was backing his vehicle when he drove directly into the office building. Authorities say they believe he may have been under the influence and had to sedate him just before taking him to University Hospital.

Police, however, did not disclose the name and age of the driver. They said their investigation is ongoing.

