Driver sought by police after vehicle crash into South Side home

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for a driver who fled the scene of a vehicle crash on the city's South Side early Friday morning.

The incident occurred just after 1 a.m. at a home in the 900 block of Deely Place, not far from South Flores Street and Roosevelt Avenue.

According to police, the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when he hit a speed bump and lost control of the vehicle, crashing into a mailbox and then into a house. The crash caused substantial damage to the corner of the home but no one was hurt, police said.

Authorities say the driver fled the scene on foot following the crash. He has yet to be located.

Both the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the emergency call. Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.