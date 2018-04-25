Driver unhurt after losing control, flipping vehicle into front yard of home

SAN ANTONIO - A driver lost control and ended up flipping their vehicle into the front yard of a home during a crash late Tuesday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just after 10:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Aragon Drive, which is located not far from Loop 410 on the city's Southwest Side.

According to police, the driver was going at a high rate of speed when he lost control and hit a light pole just before flipping and rolling into the front yard of a home.

RELATED: 70-year-old woman hit, killed in Northside crash involving truck

RELATED: Feuding family members crash cars into NW Side home

The driver luckily was not hurt in the incident. Police said no charges are likely to be filed.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.