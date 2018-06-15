Driver unhurt after rolling vehicle near I-10, Vance Jackson Road

SAN ANTONIO - A driver came away unscathed following a rollover crash early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred shortly before 7 a.m. on Interstate 10 near Vance Jackson Road on the city's Northwest Side.

According to police, the driver was on her way home from work when she fell asleep and hit the concrete barrier. That's when, police said, the pickup truck rolled over before finally stopping.

Traffic in the area slowed as emergency crews work at the scene.

The driver was not hurt in the accident. Police did not say if the driver will face any charges.

