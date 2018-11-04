Driver killed, passenger's leg amputated in rollover crash on Highway 90, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Police on Saturday released new information on a deadly crash that shut down part of Highway 90 Friday night.

According to authorities, 23-year-old Aaron Anthony Trevino was driving a Mercedes westbound on Highway 90 when witnesses said he abruptly crossed multiple traffic lanes and went off the right shoulder of the highway.

A preliminary report states that evidence at the scene showed Trevino attempted to steer back onto the highway but ended up rolling over multiple times.

A passenger in the vehicle wasn't wearing a seat belt and was ejected, police said. That individual, who has not been identified, had to have their left leg amputated and was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition.

Trevino, who was wearing his seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

It's unclear what caused Trevino to lose control of the vehicle.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.