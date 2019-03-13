WATCH LIVE: Crews unload 18-wheeler's cargo after rollover accident

SAN ANTONIO - Strong winds overnight knocked an 18-wheeler off the highway and onto a nearby access road on the city's North Side, San Antonio police said Wednesday.

The crash occurred around 1 a.m. on eastbound Loop 1604 between Redland and Bulverde roads.

According to police, the 18-wheeler was knocked off the highway by the strong winds and then rolled onto the access road.

Police said the two people inside the big rig were not hurt.

Workers are presently offloading the trailer. Police said the access road could be closed until 8 a.m. or 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, so police advise using an alternate route.

Major Accident - EB Loop 1604 Access Rd Closed at Redland Rd Due to 18-Wheeler Rollover pic.twitter.com/JoTcZ8iN97 — KSAT Traffic (@ksat_traffic) March 13, 2019

