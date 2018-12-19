EB Loop 1604 near Green Mountain Road reopens after accident with 2 big rigs

SAN ANTONIO - Eastbound Loop 1604 near Green Mountain Road has reopened following a major accident involving two 18-wheelers, San Antonio police said Wednesday.

Traffic was forced off the highway at the Green Mountain exit as emergency crews worked at the scene. Vehicles were directed through the streets and then back onto the highway near Nacogdoches Road.

At this time it is unclear what caused the crash. Police did say no one was injured.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Update: Major accident EB Loop 1604 at Green Mountain Rd has cleared. All Lanes Open pic.twitter.com/xFGvbk54tD — KSAT Traffic (@ksat_traffic) December 19, 2018

Traffic Alert! Here is a detour for EB 1604 Commuters on the NE Side due to a Major Accident EB Loop 1604 at Green Mountain Rd pic.twitter.com/zqcxmZKrDZ — KSAT Traffic (@ksat_traffic) December 19, 2018

Major Accident - Two 18-Wheelers - EB Loop 1604 Traffic Must Exit Green Mountain Rd pic.twitter.com/a1gujtDfbQ — KSAT Traffic (@ksat_traffic) December 19, 2018

