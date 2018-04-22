Firefighters cut teen out of mangled car after T-bone crash

SAN ANTONIO - A 16-year-old girl is expected to be OK after a car she was driving was T-boned Sunday afternoon.

Police said the girl was southbound on Stone Oak Parkway near Huebner Road when a 19-year-old woman in a white Toyota Yaris failed to yield and T-boned the girl's Toyota Camry into a tree.

Firefighters had to cut the 16-year-old out of the car, according to police. The teen is expected to be OK.

The driver of the Yaris did not suffer any injuries, according to authorities.

